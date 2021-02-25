Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) A joint secretary in the Home department has been suspended by the UP government with immediate effect on charges of irregularities, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

Dhirendra Kumar Upadhyay, who is posted as joint secretary in the Home department, has been suspended by Additional Chief Secretary (Secretariat Administration) Hemant Rao on the recommendation of the additional chief secretary (home).

Upadhyay has been prima facie found guilty of going beyond his jurisdiction and issuing letters to some officials of various district administrations without taking proper approval.

He is a senior official of the secretariat department and will be probed for corruption as well.

The government spokesperson said Upadhyay will remain attached with the secretariat administration department during the period of suspension.

