Shillong, Dec 25 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Pradip Kumar has assumed charge as the chief of the BSF Meghalaya Frontier, officials said on Sunday.

Kumar succeeded Inspector General Inderjit Singh Rana who has been transferred to the BSF training centre in Hazaribagh, after successfully commanding the Meghalaya unit for one and a half years, they said.

Also Read | RIP Tunisha Sharma: Sayantani Ghosh Pens an Emotional Note in the Memory of Her Late Co-Star Tunisha, Calls Her 'Butterfly'.

Kumar, a 2003 batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, took charge on Saturday. He was posted at the BSF headquarters in New Delhi in his last assignment.

After taking the charge, Kumar stressed on coordination among all agencies for the effective management of the border with Bangladesh.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Retrenched Worker Murders Factory Owner, His Father and Uncle in Surat; Two Suspects Held.

"Development and upliftment of the border population would remain our prime concern," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)