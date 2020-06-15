Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Sensex Tumbles over 300 Pts in Opening Session; Nifty Drops Below 9,900

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:54 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Sensex Tumbles over 300 Pts in Opening Session; Nifty Drops Below 9,900

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 300 points in early trade on Monday dragged by losses in financial stocks amid weak cues from global markets and persistent foreign fund outflow.

After touching a low of 33,384.75, the 30-share index was trading 362.96 points, or 1.07 per cent, lower at 33,417.93.

Also Read | India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424.

Similarly, NSE Nifty dropped 96.90 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 9,876.

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling around 4 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, SBI, HDFC Bank and SBI.

Also Read | GSEB Class 12 Results 2020 For Commerce And Arts Declared: Pass Percentage of Gujarat Board HSC Result is 76.29%, Check Details.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Nestle India and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled at 33,780.89, up 242.52 points, or 0.72 per cent, and the Nifty rose 70.90 points, or 0.72 per cent, to end at 9,972.90.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,311.49 crore in the capital market on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, negative cues from global markets on fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases and foreign fund outflow hit domestic sentiment here.

With signs that the deadly disease is coming back in China and seeing a resurgence in the United States too, investor optimism about economic recovery is beginning to fade, they said.

The number of cases linked to the disease around the world has crossed 79 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.33 lakh.

In India, the the number of infections rose to 3.32 lakh and the death toll rose to 9,520 and, according to the health ministry.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.01 per cent to USD 37.95 per barrel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
India Mumbai oil benchmark S&P BSE SENSEX INDEX Sun Pharma
You might also like
Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
News

India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Technology

OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
News

Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Fact Check

AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement