Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

GSEB Class 12 Results 2020 For Commerce And Arts Declared: Pass Percentage of Gujarat Board HSC Result is 76.29%, Check Details

Education Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 09:31 AM IST
A+
A-
GSEB Class 12 Results 2020 For Commerce And Arts Declared: Pass Percentage of Gujarat Board HSC Result is 76.29%, Check Details
Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gujarat, June 15: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared HSC result for commerce and arts stream earlier today. A total of 3,71,771 students appeared for the exam this year. Out of which, 2,83,624 students have passed their examination. The pass percentage for Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2020 for commerce and arts streams is 76.29 pecent.

76,764 students are the total number of repeaters this year. 20,073 repeaters who appeared for their exams this year have passed. Patan district recorded the highest pass percentage of 86.27 percentage.  Students who had appeared for GSEB 12th Commerce Result 2020 and GSEB 12th Arts Result 2020 can check their results on the official website gseb.orgHere's How to Check Scores. 

Panchmahal district us the worst performer with only 64.76 percent students clearing the exams. The pass percentage in Surat was 80.66 percent and Surendranagar scored 80.72 percent. 2,983 disabled candidates appeared for their examinations in 2020. Out of which, 831 have passed.

Girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls in 2020 was 82.20. While the pass percentage of boys was 70.97.  88,713 students have failed their examinations. 522 have been declared as A1 grade students. The list of A2 grade includes 10,945 students. There is a total of 39,848 B1 grade students and 77,746 students fall as B2 grade.

GSEB Class 12 Arts and Commerce exams were held between March 5 to March 16. The results were delayed by the board due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
GSEB 12th Board GSEB Class 12 Results 2020 For Arts GSEB Class 12 Results 2020 For Commerce gseb.org Gujarat GSEB
You might also like
GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12
Education

GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12
GSEB Class 10th Result 2020 Declared: Passing Percentage of Gujarat Board SSC Result is 60.64%; Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org
Education

GSEB Class 10th Result 2020 Declared: Passing Percentage of Gujarat Board SSC Result is 60.64%; Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org
GSEB SSC Result 2020 Date: Result to be Declared on June 9, Here's How You Can Check Gujarat Board 10th Scores at gseb.org
Education

GSEB SSC Result 2020 Date: Result to be Declared on June 9, Here's How You Can Check Gujarat Board 10th Scores at gseb.org
GSEB 12th Science Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: How to Check Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Scores Online at gseb.org
Education

GSEB 12th Science Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: How to Check Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Scores Online at gseb.org
GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12
Education

GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12
UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in
Education

UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in
#Cancel_Exam2020 Funny Memes Take Over Twitter Once Again! From 10th Board To CA, Students Share Jokes Demanding Cancellation of All Exams
Viral

#Cancel_Exam2020 Funny Memes Take Over Twitter Once Again! From 10th Board To CA, Students Share Jokes Demanding Cancellation of All Exams
RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer Exam: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates
Education

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer Exam: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement