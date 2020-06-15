GSEB Class 12 Results 2020 For Commerce And Arts Declared: Pass Percentage of Gujarat Board HSC Result is 76.29%, Check Details

Gujarat, June 15: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared HSC result for commerce and arts stream earlier today. A total of 3,71,771 students appeared for the exam this year. Out of which, 2,83,624 students have passed their examination. The pass percentage for Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2020 for commerce and arts streams is 76.29 pecent.

76,764 students are the total number of repeaters this year. 20,073 repeaters who appeared for their exams this year have passed. Patan district recorded the highest pass percentage of 86.27 percentage. Students who had appeared for GSEB 12th Commerce Result 2020 and GSEB 12th Arts Result 2020 can check their results on the official website gseb.org. Here's How to Check Scores.

Panchmahal district us the worst performer with only 64.76 percent students clearing the exams. The pass percentage in Surat was 80.66 percent and Surendranagar scored 80.72 percent. 2,983 disabled candidates appeared for their examinations in 2020. Out of which, 831 have passed.

Girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls in 2020 was 82.20. While the pass percentage of boys was 70.97. 88,713 students have failed their examinations. 522 have been declared as A1 grade students. The list of A2 grade includes 10,945 students. There is a total of 39,848 B1 grade students and 77,746 students fall as B2 grade.

GSEB Class 12 Arts and Commerce exams were held between March 5 to March 16. The results were delayed by the board due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

