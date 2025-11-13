Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): The riverfront city of Panjim will once again turn into a vibrant celebration of art and culture as the 10th edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival takes place from December 12 to 21, 2025.

Marking a decade of interdisciplinary collaboration, the festival has grown into South Asia's largest cultural event, encompassing music, dance, theatre, visual arts, crafts, and culinary arts across more than three lakh square feet of heritage spaces along the Mandovi River. This year's edition will feature over 150 projects curated by more than 35 eminent voices from India and abroad.

Organisers said the milestone year reaffirms Serendipity's commitment to making art accessible, inclusive, and participatory for all audiences, as per official release.

Tamil Nadu's vibrant heritage will take centre stage this year with four major projects highlighting the state's traditions through food, folk arts, and performance.

In Chennai, Serendipity Arts, in collaboration with Hotel The Park Chennai, hosted an event which aims to celebrate art, philanthropy, and community. The event brought together leaders from business, culture, and the arts for a discussion - "Collaborate, Connect and Make Impact: The Indian Way of Giving" moderated by Narayan Lakshman, featuring Sunil Kant Munjal, Priya Paul, and Ranvir Shah.

"The Serendipity Arts Festival has always aimed to celebrate diversity and inclusivity through the arts," said Sethu Vaidyanathan.

Supported by the Serendipity Arts Foundation, the festival continues to bridge the traditional and modern, bringing together artists, curators, and audiences in a shared dialogue on the future of Indian art.

Priya Paul, Chairperson of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, said, "Over the last decade, Serendipity has transformed how people engage with the arts in India."

Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder-Patron of Serendipity Arts, added, "This milestone year celebrates not only art but also the spirit of collaboration and cultural unity." (ANI)

