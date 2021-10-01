Noida (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) An employee of a financial service provider has been arrested for his alleged role in swindling over Rs 1.20 crore while replenishing an ATM in Noida earlier this year, police officials said on Friday.

The accused, along with his aides, had swindled the money from a Bank of Baroda ATM located in Salarpur village, under Sector 39 police station area here, the officials said.

"On March 22 this year, six people had swindled Rs 1,21,43,000 from the money meant to be replenished in the ATM. They had shared the money among them," a police spokesperson said.

"Five others involved in the case have already been arrested and the sixth accused, who worked as the custodian of a financial service provider, has been arrested now," the spokesperson said.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Singh, who hails from Iglas area of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged under Indian penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and the accused sent to jail, the police added.

