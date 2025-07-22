Sonitpur (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): In a major success, Sonitpur district police arrested seven persons and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an operation along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, said an official.

According to police, during the operation, seven individuals were arrested along with a large quantity of arms and ammunition while they were preparing to form a new armed organisation.

Police conducted the operation on Sunday night till Monday morning, seized a huge cache of weapons and destroyed a camp during the raid.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Sonitpur district, Barun Purkayastha, on Monday said during a press conference at Tezpur that, based on a secret tip-off, Sonitpur police, along with Dhekiajuli police and CRPF commandos, launched an operation yesterday in Rowonchandri village near Thaula Centre in the Batashipur area, near the Assam-Arunachal border.

During search operations at two locations in the village, police recovered two 7.65 mm pistols, 16 rounds of ammunition, two walkie-talkie sets, and five mobile phones. Later that night and early this morning, police arrested Gabra Basumatary of Majbat, Udalguri district; Rohit Basumatary of Dhekiajuli; and Akheb Basumatary of Arunbari. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that more individuals were involved. Based on this, police with the help of Kamrup district police, arrested Rubul Boro alias Pandek from Amingaon in Guwahati, and with help from Chirang police, Anchola Islary from Runikhata, Chirang," the SSP said.

According to SP Purkayastha, interrogation revealed that Rubul Boro and Anchola Islary were planning to form a new armed outfit and build a team for criminal activities.

Acting on further leads, police arrested two more individuals, namely Chang Narzari of Bentol, Chirang, and Philip Basumatary of Runikhata, Chirang. They were caught from an improvised camp in Dheraibil, near the Chapai River at the base of the Arunachal hills.

From that location, police recovered two handmade rifles, two khukris (traditional knives), two mobile phones, two torches, rice, pulses, and other food items.

"So far, 7 individuals have been arrested and recovered two 7.65 mm pistols,16 rounds of ammunition, two handmade rifles, ammunition for two rifles, two walkie-talkie sets, seven mobile phones, two khukris, and Two torches. The arrested individuals had past involvement in criminal activities." The SSP stated that investigation is still ongoing.

Police have suspected that more people may be connected to this case, and efforts are underway to arrest them. (ANI)

