Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 and 678 fresh cases, taking the state's infection tally to 23,306.

According to the state Health Department's daily bulletin, three deaths were reported from Faridabad while Bhiwani, Panipat, Nuh and Gurgaon had one fatality each.

Gurgaon now has 110 fatalities while Faridabad has 104 COVID-19 deaths. Total novel coronavirus fatalities in the state rose to 319.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases included Faridabad (216), Gurgaon (82), Sonipat (66), Rohtak (36), Ambala (33), Palwal (26), Hisar (34), Fatehabad (31) and Panchkula (24).

There are currently 5,320 active cases in the state while 17,667 have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate on Wednesday was 75.80 per cent while the infections are doubling every 21 days.

Asked if stricter measures could be put in place to contain the spread of infections, especially in worst-hit districts Gurgaon and Faridabad, Chief Minister M L Khattar on Wednesday said “depending on the situation, different states have formed different strategies to contain the spread of infection, like some states have opted for lockdown of 2-3 days”.

“In worst-hit districts like Gurgaon and Faridabad, we had formed 'aggressive containment zones' ten days ago where cases were high so that the spread of infection could be prevented,” Khattar told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Panchkula.

He said the state's Crisis Coordination Committee is regularly holding meetings and if it is felt that stricter measures should be imposed, the government can contemplate such steps.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij had on Wednesday said the state government may impose a curfew or seal borders of its worst-hit four districts, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar falling in the National Capital Region.

