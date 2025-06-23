Patna, Jun 23 (PTI) In a major reshuffle ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Nitish Kumar government on Monday transferred seven senior IPS officers, including Inspector General (IG) of Central Region (Patna), Garima Malik.

According to a notification by the state home department, "Malik (IPS-2006 batch), who held the position of IG Central Region (Patna), will now serve as IG of Vigilance Investigation Bureau. Jitendra Rana (IPS-2005 batch) has been appointed as IG Central Region (Patna)".

Other key changes include Rakesh Rathi (IPS, 2002 batch) appointed as IG, Special Branch and Manoj Kumar Tiwary (IPS, 2012 batch) posted as Siwan SP.

On June 14, eighteen IPS officers, including Patna SSP and several district police chiefs, got new postings.

Prior to this, the state government had transferred 11 IAS and six IPS officers on May 20.

Besides, 36 officials of the Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) had also been transferred on that day.

