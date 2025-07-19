Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Several trains connecting Rajasthan to Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station will be cancelled or rerouted between July 20 and 28, a railway official said on Saturday.

The cancellations come as non-interlocking work -- or temporary disconnection of signalling equipment -- is being carried out at the Sarai Rohilla railway station, where a new electronic interlocking panel is being commissioned.

Owing to this work, operations of several trains of the North Western Railway division will be affected, said the division's Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran.

Trains running from major stations of Rajasthan, including from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Barmer are set to be affected.

Train number 12215 Delhi Sarai-Bandra Terminus will remain cancelled on July 24, 26 and 28, and train number 12216 Bandra Terminus-Delhi Sarai will be affected on July 25, 26 and 27.

Similarly, train number 12458 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai will remain cancelled from July 20 to 27. Train number 22421 Delhi Sarai-Jodhpur will not run from July 21 to 28.

Train number 12985 Jaipur-Delhi Sarai and train number 12986 Delhi Sarai- Jaipur will remain cancelled from July 21 to 28, Kiran said.

Stating that several trains have been partially cancelled and some have been rerouted during this period, he urged the passengers to check the trains' status before travelling.

Up and down operations of more than 70 trains will be affected, he added.

