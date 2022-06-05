Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): Several scholars, and religious leaders from various faiths on Sunday unanimously condemned the recent targeted civilian killings that took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian organised second InterFaith Dialogue Conference-2022 with the participation of scholars and religious leaders from all the faiths.

According to a statement, the conference is being organised by the Anjuman Sharie's Interfaith dialogue chapter that revolves around theme, "Mitigating horizontal tensions is the need of the hour".

President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi said that he believes that the essence of belief in God and service to the people of God can be found in all divine religions.

"This conference teaches us how to sit together for a dialogue according to the tenets of the Holy Quran and the way of life and conduct of the Prophet Muhammad to make a safe and sound world free from sectarianism, extremism, war and bloodshed," he said.

He added that interfaith dialogue is essential to avoid fanaticism which leads to confusion. "The selfish evil forces with vested interest promote fanaticism to divide and to create communal disharmony to fulfill their selfish desires. But interfaith dialogue provides space for people of different religions to come together and discuss their religions, clarify the doubts and promote inter-religious understanding and creates inter-religious relations, which avoids frictions between religious and religious communities."

Since we live in a multi-cultural and multi-religious society, dialogue is very essential for unity and well being, the official statement read.

"Plurality is a basic and fundamental fact of the Kashmiri society and everyone has to understand this pluralistic nature of Kashmir society. Every religion also has to be pluralistic in its own perspective and promote this pluralism among its adherents," it read.

It added that inter-faith dialogue has to contribute towards communal harmony and the welfare of humanity.

It said that a joint resolution unanimously condemned the target killings of pandit community members and non-locals and they expressed total solidarity with them.

Scholars urged for unity among communities to thwart evil designs of vested interest and called for more such interfaith dialogue across Kashmir to bridge the gaps and let the flower of Kashmir's brotherhood, amity and affinity bloom. (ANI)

