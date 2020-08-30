Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Several top BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive in Bihar after September 6, in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

While the dates for Assembly elections in the state are nearing, the visit of the leaders has been hampered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures.

Also Read | Rajiv Kacholia’s StartUp ‘Speech and Debate India’ Booms Amid COVID-19, Provides Virtual Debating Platform For Young Kids From Class 1-12.

BJP chief JP Nadda along with several other central ministers are estimated to visit the state in the coming days.

Meanwhile, grassroots survey and official work is being ongoing in the party offices to determine the roles and responsibilities of various leaders.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

A special team of the party is also working in the state to determine the mood of the people in the state which has been adversely affected by both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts.

Preparations are also being made by the part to conduct a daily media briefing to carry its messages to the people of the state.

On Saturday, Nadda had chaired a virtual meeting which was attended by MPs from the state.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)