Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) Police raided a spa in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested two men for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket at the facility, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Sony PS5 Pre-Order To Begin Today in India at 12 Noon.

A team of the city crime branch's anti-human trafficking cell raided the spa located in Kasarwadavali area on Saturday and rescued five women who were allegedly being pushed into flesh trade, senior police inspector Mahesh Patil said.

Also Read | Nagaland Civilian Killings: Amit Shah Likely to Make Statement on Firing Incident in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The women were later sent to a rehabilitation home, he said.

The police registered a case against the two men under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)