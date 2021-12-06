Even after a year of its launch, PS5 is still a hot selling device in India. Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order will begin today in India again at 12 noon through various online platforms. Both standard versions with Blu-Ray and Digital editions will be made available for pre-order via Flipkart, Amazon, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, Croma, Amazon India, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Game Loot and Games The Shop. Sony PS5 India Pre-orders Restock Sold Out Again Within Minutes.

For the past several months, we have witnessed that Sony has not been able to fulfil the supply of PS5 demand in India as there was minimal stock. Also, last month, there was no restock in the Indian market. The reason could be due to the semiconductor shortage. However, users have the chance to pre-order PS5 today.

This is the tenth time the PS5 will be made available for pre-order in India. As mentioned earlier, the demand for the gaming console is still high. So expect the units to be sold out within minutes.

Some users might also face lagging while pre-booking. To solve this problem, users can switch to a reliable Wi-Fi connection. If you are booking alone, make sure you have multiple tabs open in advance on a PC with all retailers. You can also use mobile apps as well as the desktop version of e-commerce platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).