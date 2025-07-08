Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) UP-based regional carrier, Shankh Air, which is awaiting its flying permit from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), plans to connect six destinations from the state capital to begin with.

The airline also said that it is planning to lease narrow-body Airbus A320 planes for its operations against turboprop planes being operated by the existing regional players in the country.

As it prepares for the launch in the next couple of months, Shankh Air chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma recently called on the Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming carrier's roadmap and explore collaborative opportunities to support India's regional air connectivity goals under the UDAN scheme, the company said.

Shankh Air has applied for the flying permit and is awaiting approval from the DGCA, Vishwakarma said.

"As we prepare for launch, we are working closely with policymakers to ensure that our expansion plans are aligned with national aviation goals,” Vishwakarma said on his meeting with the Union minister.

The new airline will launch services from Lucknow to Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Indore and Dehradun initially.

Shankh Air looks to connect underserved regions in Uttar Pradesh, supporting local businesses, tourism, and job creation while aligning with the government's priorities, he said.

"The expansion plans are focused on connecting underserved regions in Uttar Pradesh and beyond. With plans to introduce a modern, efficient fleet and customer-first service, the airline is set to take off as a symbol of progress for Uttar Pradesh,” Vishwakarma said.

