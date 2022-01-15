New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A sharpshooter of the Kala Jatheri gang was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in west Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar on Friday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Iqbal (26), a resident of Najafgarh, they said.

According to police, one Balvinder had alleged that an unidentified person had called him and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him in the name of gangster Kala Jatheri. After he ignored the call, an unidentified assailant fired at the main gate of his house.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police received a tip-off that Iqbal, who is a sharpshooter of the Kala Jatheri gang and was involved in the extortion and firing case, will come to Baba Haridas Enclave, Dichaon Road to meet his associates, a senior police officer said.

A trap was laid and Iqbal was intercepted after he came to Dichaon Road around 12.45 am on a scooter. He fired two rounds at the police, who fired three rounds. One of the bullets hit the ankle of the accused and he was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

An automatic pistol, four live rounds and a stolen scooter were recovered Iqbal's possession, the police said.

