Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 29 (ANI): The Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Friday attended the Commanders' Conference held at the headquarters of Eastern Air Command in Shillong, which was being held from August 27.

An official statement said that while addressing the conference, the Chief of Air Staff, AP Singh, emphasised the crucial role of Eastern Air Command (EAC) in securing the northern and eastern borders.

Also Read | India and Japan Announce AI Cooperation Initiative, PM Narendra Modi Invites His Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba for AI Impact Summit.

He also highlighted the need for a unified approach to counter emerging threats and challenges, and to maintain a high level of preparedness to respond to any situation, the statement added.

The conference was focused on enhancing the operational capabilities and effective coordination with other services to ensure seamless operations in the region.

Also Read | Did TMC Leader Jayanta Das Assault West Bengal Police SI Samir Sinha? Fact Check Finds BJP Used Old Video of Incident From Bihar's Motihari To Attack TMC.

The official release also mentioned that the CAS AP Singh awarded trophies to Air Force Stations for achieving excellence in the field of Operations, Maintenance and Administration.

On the arrival of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) AP Singh, he was received and presented with the guard of honour by Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, and further introduced to all Commanders and Senior Officers of Eastern Air Command (EAC).

Earlier this week, CAS AP Singh emphasised the importance of synergy among India's armed forces, stating that Operation Sindoor demonstrated how the tri-services can operate cohesively without necessitating major structural changes.

Speaking at the Army War College in Mhow under the 'Ran Samvad' series, Singh said, "Operation Sindoor is a perfect example that we can operate strongly together. Yes, what we do need is a joint planning and coordination centre in Delhi."

The IAF Chief was in conversation with retired Lt Gen Raj Shukla at a session titled 'fireside chat,' attended by veterans, officers, and media representatives. He used the platform to share his views on force structure, command, and the evolving nature of modern warfare. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)