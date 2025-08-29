Did TMC Leader Jayanta Das Assault West Bengal Police SI Samir Sinha? Fact Check Finds BJP Used Old Video of Incident From Bihar’s Motihari To Attack TMC

Kolkata, August 29: The official X handle of the BJP West Bengal recently shared a video claiming that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jayanta Das physically assaulted Sub-Inspector (SI) Samir Sinha with a belt. Along with the video, West Bengal BJP wrote, “TMC leader Jayanta Das thrashing SI Samir Sinha with a belt is not just one man humiliating, it is the naked truth of Bengal under Mamata. For years, Bengal Police has crawled at the feet of Trinamool, harassing ordinary citizens, shielding rapists, rigging votes, dragging protesters by their hair, all to prove loyalty to the party. And what did they get in return? Public flogging like slaves by the very thugs they serve.”

The video purportedly shows a uniformed policeman being beaten with a belt, while some people can also be seen pelting stones at him. The post accused the Bengal Police of being subservient to the ruling party and painted the incident as a reflection of lawlessness under the TMC government. Is Swasthya Shiksha Abhiyan Recruiting for Government Jobs Under the Ministry of Rural Development? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth About Fake Claims by ssabhiyan.org Website.

Viral Video Shared by BJP West Bengal Claiming TMC Leader Assaulted Police SI is Fake

(Photo Credits: X/@BJP4Bengal)

However, we at LatestLY, while fact-checking, found that the video is neither recent nor from West Bengal. The incident took place on November 1, 2024, in Paharpur village, Motihari, in Bihar’s East Champaran district. A quick search on X with relevant keywords took us to the original video and the statement issued by the Motihari police.

Video Showing Villages Attacking Bihar Police Team

According to police, two officers, Sub-Inspector Sonu Kumar and Home Guard Munna Paswan, were attacked by villagers while investigating an abduction case. A case was registered against seven individuals, and one woman was arrested in connection with the assault. Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Praise Pakistan Army and Admit Its Supremacy? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Digitally Manipulated Video Circulated to Spread Fake News.

Motihari Police Issued Statement on Incident

In a statement, the Superintendent of Police’s office clarified, “The incident occurred when officers went to question the whereabouts of Shambhu Prasad’s son. Suddenly, the villagers attacked them with rods and sticks. SI Sonu Kumar sustained a head injury, and Home Guard Munna Paswan was also seriously injured.”

Fact check

Claim : TMC leader Jayanta Das assaulted West Bengal Police SI Samir Sinha. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Video shared by West Bengal BJP is misleading. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).