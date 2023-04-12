Shimla, Apr 12 (PTI) The Congress party on Wednesday released its second list of nominees for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls, naming candidates for nine out of 34 wards.

The names cleared by the party include Satya Verma (Rulda Bhatta ward), Urmila Kashyap (Annadale), Jagdish Thakur (Summer Hill), Dalip Thapa ( Boileauganj), Simmi Nanda (Nabha), Vineet Sharma (Shanti Vihar), Kuldeep Thakur (Sangta), Kusum Chauhan (Panthaghati) and Alok Pathania (Kanlog).

On Tuesday, the party released its first list of seven candidates which included four women. The Shimla Municipal Corporation has 34 wards.

The BJP's list of candidates for the civic body polls is expected by Wednesday night.

According to the Himachal Pradesh state election commission, the polling would be held on May 2 and results would be declared on May 4.

Filing of nominations would be on April 13, 17 and 18 and scrutiny of nomination papers would take place on April 19. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 21 and symbols would also be allotted the same day, it said.

According to the notification, out of 34 wards, three are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 17 for women, including three for Scheduled Caste women, while 14 wards will be unreserved.

The BJP wrested the civic body from the Congress for the first time in 32 years in 2017. The five-year term of SMC expired in June 2022 and elections are being held after a delay of nearly a year.

