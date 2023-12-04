Shimla/Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Six labourers from Jammu and Kashmir were killed when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district on Monday morning, police said.

The mishap took place at Kudharghat, about 35 km from Shimla city, when the driver of the ill-fated pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, police said, adding six more people sustained injuries.

Of the 12 occupants, nine were from Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, working as labourers in Himachal Pradesh. They were on their way to Mandi from Sunni, police said.

Three of the labourers died on the spot and as many were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to a hospital, police said.

Those injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), police said.

The deceased were identified as Farid (24), Gulab (43), Sahbir (19), Talib (23), Gulzar (30), and Mustak (30), Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI.

The injured included Ranjit, who was driving the vehicle, Aslam, Talib Hussain, Akash Kumar, Ajay Thakur, and Manjoor, police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the deaths.

"Anguished by the tragic road accident in Shimla, in which six Kulgam residents have lost their lives. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Sinha wrote on X.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kulgam to provide all necessary assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.

CPI(M) leader and former MLA from Kulgam M Y Tarigami expressed solidarity with the family members of the deceased and the injured while demanding adequate compensation for the victims.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari also consoled the demise of labourers.

"Extend my heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and pray for a swift recovery of the injured persons. I in the meantime urge the authorities to ensure best possible treatment for the persons injured in the incident," Bukhari posted on X.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the district authorities to provide immediate relief to the next of kin of the deceased and the best possible treatment to the injured, a statement issued in Shimla said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a truck crushed four vehicles in Vikasnagar area of Shimla city, however, no casualty was reported.

As many as 110 persons were killed while 401 sustained injuries in 260 accidents from January 1 to November 23, 2023, in Shimla district according to police data.

