Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anand Dubey welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census but questioned the timing of the decision, suggesting it may be linked to the upcoming Bihar elections.

Dubey, in a self-made video on Wednesday, emphasised the Opposition's long-standing demand for a caste census and urged the government to conduct it swiftly for the betterment of society.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"PM Modi and his government have agreed to this. The opposition has been demanding a caste census for a long time; we welcome this," Dubey said.

"But I want to ask why PM Modi took this decision so late... Did you take this decision only because of the Bihar elections? ... We want the caste census to be conducted as soon as possible for the betterment of society," he added.

Also Read | 'May the State Keep Attaining New Heights of Progress': PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To Citizens of Gujarat on State's Foundation Day.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

"This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country's progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society," he added.

The Union Minister stated that caste has been excluded from all census operations conducted since India's independence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)