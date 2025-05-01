Mumbai, May 1: Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the much-anticipated Shillong Teer results for May 1, 2025, are set to be announced today. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises these exciting games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants eagerly await the results of these two rounds, with the first round beginning at 10:30 AM. For those looking to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart, results for both rounds will be available on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The results for today, May 1, 2025, will reveal the winning numbers for both rounds, with the Shillong Teer Result being determined by the number of arrows hitting the target. The game, which involves predicting numbers between 0 and 99, is a popular and legal lottery in Meghalaya. As the Shillong Teer Results are announced, players can check the final results on the aforementioned websites for both Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 01, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result for May 1, 2025, including the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, participants can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results will be announced shortly after the completion of each round, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. For detailed results, look for the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which will provide the winning numbers for both rounds. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya, and its surrounding areas. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game is played in two rounds, where skilled archers shoot arrows at designated targets, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target.

The game is played from Monday to Saturday, with the first round beginning at 10:30 AM and the second round held later in the day. Shillong Teer is legal in Meghalaya, regulated by the state government, and offers a popular form of entertainment, drawing large numbers of participants each day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).