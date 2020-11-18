Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended birthday wishes to Congress leader Kamal Nath who turned 74 on Wednesday.

"Happy birthday to former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mr Kamal Nath," Chouhan tweeted.

Born on November 18, 1946, in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Nath has served as 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for approximately 15 months and resigned after a political crisis. He is the Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Chouhan had wished speedy recovery from COVID-19 to Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath.

Nakul, the Chhindwara MP, is Congress's lone Lok Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 15. (ANI)

