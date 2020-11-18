New Delhi, November 18: ICMR, on Wednesday, issued an advisory against the indiscriminate use of Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. It conducted trials across various hospitals in India on the use of CPT and concluded that it did not lead to a reduction in progression to severe COVID-19. It was an open-label second phase randomised controlled trail on the use of plasma therapy in the management of moderate COVID-19 cases.

"ICMR conducted an open-label phase II multicentre randomised controlled trial in India across 39 public and private hospitals on the use of convalescent plasma in the management of cases with moderate COVID-19 disease (PLACID Trial)," said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It concluded that an indiscriminate use of the CPT is not advisable for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.