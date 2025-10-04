Patna, (Bihar), [India] October 4 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the Makhana Festival in Patna, Bihar, on Saturday.

He tweeted on X, "Dear sisters and brothers of Bihar, nephews and nieces. Today, I am coming to the Makhana Festival in Patna. Makhana is Bihar's pride."

"The Honorable Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji has formed the Makhana Board. This Makhana Board will work with full capacity on increasing makhana production, processing, packaging, as well as marketing and export", said in his post on X.

"Makhana will also bring investment to Bihar, increase employment, and create a sensation in the world", he tweeted.

In the Budget 2025-26, the Union government announced a Makhana Board be established in Bihar, a key grower of nutri-rich food. The board will work to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana.

The National Research Centre for Makhana (NRCM), Darbhanga, is a well-equipped facility dedicated to Makhana research and innovation, supported by a skilled team of scientists. Its key achievements include developing high-yield makhana and thornless water chestnut varieties, introducing water-efficient and integrated farming systems, and launching Makhana-cum-fish farming.

The cultivation practices of Indian Lotus, medicinal plants like Acorus calamus (Sweet flag) and Alocasia montana have also been established.

Several equipment/machines for Makhana popping and value-added products have been developed and licensed to manufacturers for commercialisation, namely Makhana seed washer, Makhana seed grader, Makhana seed primary roasting machine, Makhana seed popping machine, Popped Makhana grader and various types of value-added products.

Over the years, 15,824.1 kg of high-yielding Makhana seeds have been distributed to farmers, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and organisations across various states.

Significant beneficiaries include institutions such as NABARD, fisheries departments, the Bihar Horticulture Development Society, and farmers from regions like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The NRCM has trained thousands of farmers and entrepreneurs, driving regional industries and livelihoods. Makhana cultivation has expanded from approximately 13,000 to 35,000 hectares across multiple states. (ANI)

