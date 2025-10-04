New Delhi, October 4: Gold prices saw a minor dip in early trade on Saturday, with 24-carat gold falling by INR 10 to trade at INR 1,18,520 for ten grams, according to the GoodReturns website. The decline was mirrored in 22-carat gold, which also dropped by INR 10, with ten grams selling at INR 1,08,640. Silver, on the other hand, saw a steeper fall of INR 100, with one kilogram trading at INR 1,51,900.

City-wise, 24-carat gold was priced at INR 1,18,520 in Mumbai and Kolkata, INR 1,18,900 in Chennai, and INR 1,18,670 in Delhi. For 22-carat gold, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad reported the same rate of INR 1,08,640, while Chennai saw slightly higher prices at INR 1,08,990. Delhi’s 22-carat gold stood at INR 1,08,790. Meanwhile, silver remained steady at INR 1,51,000 per kilogram in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, and higher in Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram at INR 1,61,000 per kilogram. US gold prices continued to hover near record highs, supported by concerns over a prolonged US government shutdown and expectations of interest rate cuts. Gold Rate: Yellow Metal Surges to USD 3,689 per Ounce Amid Softer Dollar and Federal Policy Speculation.

Gold Prices Across Cities on October 4 (per gram)

City 24K Gold (INR) 22K Gold (INR) 18K Gold (INR) Chennai 11,890 10,899 9,029 Mumbai 11,852 10,864 8,889 Delhi 11,867 10,879 8,904 Kolkata 11,852 10,864 8,889 Bangalore 11,852 10,864 8,889 Hyderabad 11,852 10,864 8,889 Thiruvananthapuram 11,852 10,864 8,889

Silver Prices Across Cities on October 4 (per kilogram)

City Silver Price (INR) Delhi 1,51,000 Mumbai 1,51,000 Kolkata 1,51,000 Chennai 1,61,000 Thiruvananthapuram 1,61,000

In conclusion, while gold prices saw a marginal decline of INR 10, silver prices fell by INR 100 on Saturday. Investors continue to monitor global cues, including US economic developments, which may influence precious metal rates in India in the coming days.

