Washington, October 4: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Apple and many other tech giants have been questioned by lawmakers in the United States over H-1B visa filings and laying off American staff. These companies filed thousands of petitions for H-1B skilled labour after the mass layoffs of country's staff, putting them in the crosshairs of the US lawmakers.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley and ranking member Richard Durbin have questioned companies, asking them to provide the details of the hiring and recruitment practices. The US Senators asked the tech giants to provide details on variations in salary and benefits between American employees and H-1B Visa holders. OpenAI Acquires AI-Powered Personal Finance Startup Roi, CEO Sujith Vishwajith To Join Company.

Tech Layoffs in US, Donald Trump's H-1B Visa Application Fee Hike

TCS, Cognizant and other tech giants have been questioned by the US authorities amid President Donald Trump's move to increase the H-1B visa application fee and rising numbers of the jobless people in the country. They said that as of now, the employees holding STEM degrees faced higher unemployment in the country compared to the general population.

The H-1B visa programme, offered by the United States to welcome foreign skilled workers to the country, has been in question for months since the unemployment of the local workers rose. This year, Amazon was questioned about the layoffs of the employees and hiring of H-1B visa holders for work in the country. The companies that hire foreign employees at lower wages are accused of displacing the American people. TRAI Releases Recommendations for Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for Private Broadcasters.

H-1B Visa Reforms To Be Enforced in the US

H-1B visa have been criticised by US Senators Grassley and Durbin for abusing the American workers and replacing the people by hiring the foreigners. They proposed that they would reintroduce the bipartisan legislation which would help in reforming and closing the loopholes in the H-1B visa programme and L-1 visa programme that allows the multi-national companies to transfer the existing foreign employees to the United States.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ET), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2025 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).