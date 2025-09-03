New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the flood-hit areas of Punjab tomorrow and said the central government is "keeping an eye on the situation".

"I am going to the flood-affected areas of Punjab tomorrow. I want to tell my farmer brothers and sisters, people that the central government is keeping an eye on the situation. Along with the state government, it will take every possible measure to take the people. I will personally visit Punjab and see the situation there. I will discuss with the people and the farmers," the senior BJP leader told reporters here.

"Even today I spoke to the Chief Minister there, spoke to the Governor of Punjab, talked to the Agriculture Minister. Our Union Minister of State Bittu Ji, we have also discussed with him. We are discussing from here as well. We will leave no stone unturned to help the people overcome this crisis..."

Highlighting the extent of damage, Chouhan said, "There is a flood situation in the border districts. Life is disrupted. The public is in trouble. The farmers are in distress. As per the information received so far, crops are submerged in more than 1.5 lakh hectares of area. In this hour of crisis, the central government, our Prime Minister are standing with the people," he said.

"There is a flood situation in the states of North India, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand and even in Delhi. And in such a crisis, the central government is standing with its people," he added.

Notably, with incessant rains lashing Punjab and adjoining hilly states, the Punjab government has stepped up rescue and relief operations across the state.

The District administrations have been directed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, strengthen river embankments, and ensure safe evacuation from vulnerable areas.

However, several parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the Meteorological Department issuing fresh warnings for thunderstorms and lightning across multiple districts.

While Punjab is expected to see a slight weakening of monsoon activity in the coming days, a red alert has been issued for both North and South Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is very likely to lash parts of Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Mohali, Chandigarh, and Kharar in Punjab. (ANI)

