Belongings of Shooters of Atiq Ahmed who were disguised as Journalists (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that shooters who killed mafia turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night were posing as Journalists at the spot of the incident.

"Shooters were posing as journalists. As Atiq reached for a check-up, they were surrounded by other journalists and got close to Atiq and his brother. One was having a camera and was posing as a cameraman. While one was roaming with a mike where it was written NCR News. Third was assisting both," police sources said.

Also Read | German Lawmakers Divided as Last Nuclear Plants Close.

"As Atiq reached the hospital, reporters started questioning them after 2 lines, one guy fired on his head from very close and Atiq fell down. Another two guys also threw the camera and mike and started firing," sources mentioned.

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Shot Dead While Being Taken for Medical in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

In the aftermath of the incident Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts.

In this regard UP Police have mentioned that a total of three arrests have been made.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the public to avoid paying attention to the rumours.

"He also directed the police officials to remain vigilant and maintain law and order in the state," UP Chief minister's office statement said.

UP Government on Sunday also imposed Section 144 in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Shortly after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said crime has reached its peak in the state and the morale of the "criminals" has grown by leaps and bounds.

"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an ambience of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambience," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)