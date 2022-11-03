Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that challenges are essential to shaping an individual's personality and one must face them with determination to become successful in every sphere as shortcuts lead to downfall.

As per a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he felicitated students of classes 10th and 12th for their excellent performance in academic examinations.

Addressing the occasion, he said that the New National Education Policy had been brought to meet the requirements of the new generation and that every student must strive to get better and hone his skills to accomplish his dreams.

Emphasising that a society that respects talent always remains prosperous, Yogi said, "In UP, roads are being named after meritorious students. Those students who have secured their position in the top ten will also be linked with 'Gaurav Path'. A society where talent is respected always remains prosperous."

In a veiled attack on the previous governments, the CM said that before 2017, the examinations were not conducted in a fair and transparent manner. "The examinations had become a medium of business for those who promoted cheating and copying and played with the students' future. The education sector was in a very bad form in the state, however, today, not only UP is conducting copying-free examinations but also recruitment of over 1.26 lakh teachers was done in the basic education department, over 40,000 teachers were appointed in secondary education," he added.

The Chief Minister said that concerted efforts were made to establish an environment of learning in all the educational institutions in the state and the teacher-student ratio was also improved.

The CM said that the state government made many reforms in education, ranging from the recruitment of teachers to the amalgamation of traditional teaching methods with advanced technology.

"Under Operation Kayakalp, better arrangements such as the provision of proper blackboards, classrooms, washroom facilities, libraries, as well as smart classrooms was done," said Yogi. The CM said that through Abhyudaya Coaching, a platform has been given to train the children. Expressing happiness, he said that recently in the result of the UP Public Service Commission, about 43 candidates who took training through Abhyudaya have been selected.

The CM said that 25,20,634 children appeared in the high school examination this year. The result was 88.18 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 85.25 per cent and that of girls was 91.69 per cent. While as many as 22,37,578 children appeared in the intermediate examination. The result was 85.33 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 81.21 per cent and that of girls was 90.15 per cent.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Secondary Education (Independent Charge) Gulab Devi and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh were present during the event. (ANI)

