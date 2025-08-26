Following a deadly landslide near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at the Adhkwari cave temple that claimed five lives and injured 14 others, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has set up a dedicated helpline for devotees seeking updates. In a post on X, the Board shared, "Jai Mata Di. In view of the landslide incident at Adhkuwari, a dedicated Helpline Desk has been established at E&R Niharika. May contact for the updates. Call/WhatsApp: 9906019460/9906019446." Heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir has forced the temporary suspension of the yatra, while battery car and helicopter services were already halted earlier. Authorities have issued a red alert as rivers and streams remain above danger levels, and devotees are advised to exercise caution. Vaishno Devi Yatra Temporarily Suspended Amid Heavy Rainfall; Landslide Kills 5 at Adhkwari, IMD Issues Red Alert for Jammu and Kashmir.

