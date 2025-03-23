By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Shriram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi is among 160 associations across India that have been granted the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) certificate in 2025, allowing them to legally receive foreign funding.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 23 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued these approvals after scrutinizing the applications under the FCRA, which governs the acceptance and utilization of foreign contributions by NGOs, educational institutions, and other organizations.

According to official data, Maharashtra tops the list with 25 associations receiving the certificate, followed by Tamil Nadu with 21. Delhi and Karnataka each have 13 approvals, while Telangana received 12. Other states with significant approvals include Gujarat (11), West Bengal (8), and Uttar Pradesh (7). Additionally, states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Rajasthan each saw five associations get approval.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Makes 3 Big Announcements on Completing 3 Years in Office, Details Here.

Prominent educational institutions like SRCC receiving the FCRA certificate reflect their growing international collaborations and efforts to attract foreign funding for academic research, infrastructure development, and scholarships. The FCRA certificate is valid for five years, subject to compliance with regulations and proper utilization of funds. Associations are required to maintain transparency and report their financial activities to the authorities.

This development highlights the continued reliance of Indian institutions and non-profits on global partnerships to support their initiatives in education, healthcare, social welfare, and other sectors.

Buddha Ashram Sakya Heritage Society, His Holiness the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust, Tibetan Administrations Welfare Society, Shriram College of Commerce, Sambhavna Trust, Vyomini Social Foundation, Centre for Equity and Inclusion (CEQUIN), Asha Deep Foundation, Navjyoti India Foundation, Aarush Educational Research Training and Development Foundation, and The Inclen Trust International are among 13 Delhi-based associations that have been granted separate certificates under FCRA.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust is a public charitable trust registered under section 12A and 10(23)(c) of the Indian Income Tax Act 1961. It was established on January 20, 1964, at Calcutta as an irrevocable public trust under the aegis of His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama of Tibet. Later, in the year 1978, the registered office of the trust was shifted to Delhi and the administrative office was moved to Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. Before he departed from Tibet in March 1959, His Holiness managed to send out to Sikkim some properties which later formed the Corpus of the Trust. Late Jaya Prakash Narayan: an internationally known political and social thinker, and a great sympathizer of the Tibetan cause, was the first chairperson of the trust and a leading personality in executing the trust work until he died in 1979. It is the fourth Delhi-based association to receive an FCRA registration certificate this year followed by other three from the national capital.

The nature of the His Holiness of the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust is religious(Buddhist), cultural, economic, educational, and social, while Sambhavna Trust, Vyomini Social Foundation, and CEQUIN are involved in social activities.

In addition to the 13 Delhi-based associations, the other 147 associations that have been granted an FCRA certificate from the MHA deal in sectors linked to social, cultural, educational, religious, and economic activities.

Delhi-based Asha Deep Foundation and Kodaikanal International School in Tamil Nadu are the latest 160 associations to receive an FCRA certificate from the MHA this year. SRCC, Hyderabad's Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul, Tamil Nadu's Sri Annamalaiyar Unnamulainayagi Trust, Bihar's Bodh Gaya-based Thamboon Bodhi Foundation, Millat Academy in Uttar Pradesh's Dhampur, The KJV Bible Society in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Voyage Educare Foundation in Maharashtra's Mumbai, and Save Youth Save Future in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, Anjuman Education Trust, Aradhana Social and Development Organisation, Maharashtra Lokahita Seva Mandal, Narayana Hrudayalaya Charitable Trust, Bengal Vipassana Kendra, Anjeze Charitable Trust, Maha Bodhi Society of India, Dhingra Family Foundation India, Riddhi Siddhi Kushi Va Gramin Shaikshnaik Samajik Sanstha Jambhulani, Gram Sewa Sangh Nagpur, National Youth Foundation, Network of Naga People Living with HIV and AIDS, Allah Ki Den Multipurpose Education Society, Odisha Rising Foundation Trust, Generation India Foundation, Sambhavna Trust, NIMS University Rajasthan, UMEED, Thai Ullam Trust, Mowo Social Initiatives Foundation, AHAAN Foundation, Neomics Research Foundation, and Tribal Development Charitable Trust are also among the list of 160 associations to receive FCRA certificate this year till March 23.

FCRA is an Indian law that regulates the acceptance and use of foreign funds by individuals, companies, and associations. The FCRA was enacted to ensure that foreign funds are used appropriately and transparently, and do not harm India's sovereignty, integrity, or internal security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)