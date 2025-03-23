Dehradun, March 23: On the occasion of completing three years in office, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami made three major announcements on Sunday for students, youth, UPNAL, and contractual employees. The state government will provide financial assistance to students preparing for competitive exams and graduates. A dedicated platform will be established to enhance their employment-oriented skills through training. For this, the government will form a high-level committee. A concrete policy for the regular appointment of UPNAL and contractual employees will be formulated soon. Additionally, government projects worth up to ₹10 crore will be awarded exclusively to local contractors in the state.

In his address, Chief Minister Dhami first paid tribute to the martyrs of Uttarakhand and to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas. He stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has overcome various challenges and achieved success. Despite multiple hurdles, the state has accomplished several remarkable milestones in the past three years, which are now resonating across the nation.

Three Years of Achievements and Key Decisions Outlined

During the program, the Chief Minister systematically presented the government's achievements over the past three years. He highlighted the administration’s efforts to strengthen infrastructure in key sectors such as education, health, roads, sports, drinking water, and air connectivity. Additionally, the government has formulated over 30 new policies for the state's holistic development, implementing several new initiatives. As a result, Uttarakhand's progress is clearly visible in all sectors.

He specifically mentioned key initiatives, including the provision of three LPG cylinders for Antyodaya families, 30% horizontal reservation for women in the state, 10% horizontal reservation for statehood activists, old-age pension benefits, reinstatement of sports quota in government jobs, scholarships for students, and free pathological tests for 207 types of medical examinations.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's top ranking in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index for 2023-24 and its recognition in the "Achievers" category for Ease of Doing Business and the "Leaders" category in the Startup Rankings. He announced that Uttarakhand has recorded a remarkable 4.4% decline in its unemployment rate, surpassing the national average. The state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has seen a 13.59% growth compared to 2023-24, and per capita income has increased by 11.33%, again outperforming the national average.

He also spoke about significant events like the G-20 meetings, the Global Investors Summit, and the National Games. He emphasized the importance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) originating from Devbhoomi, which has energized the entire nation. He mentioned the anti-copying law and its positive impact, along with laws against riots and religious conversions. Speaking about land laws, he stated that these regulations would protect the sacred land of Uttarakhand from land mafias.

The Chief Minister assured the public that the government has successfully fulfilled over 70% of the promises made in its 2022 vision document, and the remaining commitments will be met soon.

Release of the Book ‘Three Years of Service, Good Governance, and Development’

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released the publication ‘Three Years of Service, Good Governance, and Development’ by the Information and Public Relations Department, detailing the government’s decisions, schemes, and achievements over the past three years. He also digitally launched the ‘Devbhoomi Rajat Utsav – Sankalp Se Siddhi’ calendar and inaugurated a content creator competition.

Honoring 13 Children Who Escaped Child Begging and Joined Mainstream Education

During the event, 13 children who were rehabilitated from child begging and enrolled in mainstream education at the Intensive Care Center at Sadhu Ram Inter College, Dehradun, were honored. A total of ₹10 crore was distributed as compensation to landowners who had given up their land for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project. Under the Atal Housing Scheme, beneficiaries were handed checks and house keys by the Chief Minister. Various public welfare schemes of the state government benefitted numerous people, and commendation certificates were awarded to those who made notable contributions.

Cultural Performances and Public Participation

As part of the celebrations marking three years of governance, artists presented cultural performances reflecting the rich heritage of the state. Before the main event, the Chief Minister participated in a roadshow from Kanak Chowk to Parade Ground and visited various exhibition stalls.

Programs Held Across All Districts

The main program held in Dehradun was broadcast live across all districts. Various events were organized at the district and block levels. Health camps and other initiatives were conducted to extend the benefits of government welfare schemes to the public. Ministers and other public representatives participated as chief guests in district-level events.

