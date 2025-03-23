Mumbai, March 22: Students looking for news headlines for their March 23 school assembly can find a carefully selected list from LatestLY. This compilation covers key updates from national, international, sports, business, and entertainment news. Scroll down to check out the latest headlines and prepare for your school presentation.

National News Headlines

Goa University Files FIR Against Professor Over Question Paper Leak

SC To Hear on Monday PIL Seeking Pan-India Safety Guidelines for Protection of Women

India Extends Support to Its Citizen Detained in Qatar

Omar Abdullah Govt Introduces Its First Bill in Assembly

International News Headlines

Pope Francis Appears at Hospital Window To Render Blessing, Discharged

South Korea’s Southern Regions Report Record High March Temperatures Amid Unusually Warm Winds

7 Injured As Russia Launches Mass Drone Attack Against Kyiv

South Korea Wildfires: 4 Killed, 6 Injured, Some 1,500 Evacuated As Wildfires Ravage Country's Southeastern Region; State of Emergency Declared (See Pics and Videos)

Business News Headlines

Public Sector Banks’ Dividend Payout Rises 33 PC in FY24: Centre

Madhusudan Agrawal, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Ajanta Pharma, Conferred ‘Consular of the Year’ Award

India Set To Become the World’s Consumption Capital: Report

Entertainment News Headlines

Sanjay Dutt Groves to ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ During &ME’s Mumbai Performance

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Files Closure Report in Alleged Suicide Case of Late Bollywood Actor

Suriya Got Trained in Martial Arts in Thailand for Stunt Sequences in Retro!

Sports News Headlines

Broadcasters Gather More Than 170 Experts for Biggest-Ever Presentation Panel for IPL 2025

International Squash Returns to Nation After Seven Years With India Open 2025

Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali Pens Two-Year Contract Extension at NorthEast United FC

KIPG 2025: Debutants Alphia James, Mandeep Steal Badminton Spotlight As Paralympians Dominate

