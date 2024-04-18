Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at the BJP candidate for Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat Umesh Jhadav over a visit to the house of the alleged kingpin in police sub-inspector recruitment scam and alleged the saffron party can go to any lengths to secure votes.

Sharing images of a news clip on 'X', the Chief Minister said it was shocking yet not surprising that Umesh Jadhav visited the house of RD Patil, a key accused in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, for a lavish meal.

"This is a slap in the face to innocent students impacted by the scam. BJP leaders will go to any lengths for votes, blatantly ignoring the plight of those affected," he alleged.

He further said "such encouragement of recruitment scams is another #ModiGuarantee."

"We must stand against these injustices," he added.

The accused who were jailed in this case are out on bail subject to court conditions while a senior IPS officer from Karnataka was arrested and suspended from government service.

In a statement, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) claimed the PSI scam was the biggest corruption scandal in the history of the BJP government in the state, robbing the future of hundreds of youth. About fifty-eight thousand youth appeared for the recruitment exam of 545 Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) posts on October 3, 2021 in 92 centres. However, due to irregularities in the examination, the case has been investigated by the CID and more than 110 people have been booked and charge-sheeted.

"The accused who were jailed in this case are out on bail subject to court conditions. Kalaburgi Lok Sabha Constituency MP and candidate Umesh Jhadav has revealed the close relationship of BJP leaders with the PSI scam accused by visiting the house of the prime accused, having a lavish meal with them and participating in a procession. Jadhav is accused of aiding the scam with Divya Hagari, the main accused, getting an examination centre illegally for his school," the KPCC alleged.

Apart from the police investigation, the Karnataka government also ordered a judicial probe in the case.

"The then Home Minister in the BJP government, BJP leaders and JD(S) leaders are alleged to be involved in this scam. A single-member commission of inquiry has been appointed under the leadership of B Veerappa, a retired judge of the Karnataka High Court, and the committee has submitted its report and the state government will have to take further action," the Congress' state unit said.

"...Jadhav has revealed the deep relationship between the accused and BJP leaders by enjoying dinner at his house and appearing openly with him in a public procession for benefit of elections," it further alleged.

The KPCC further charged Jadhav's move is seen as evidence of the Congress' allegations that BJP leaders and the then BJP government were involved in this scam.

