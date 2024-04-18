Kargil, April 18: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck the Kargil district of Ladakh on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:33 pm at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on April 18, 16:33:50 IST, Lat: 33.28 and Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh, India," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 on Richter Scale Hits Kargil.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the Kargil district of Ladakh on April 7, the NCS said. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 10:55 pm at a depth of 10 km.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)