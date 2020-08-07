Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) Congress MLA and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A medical doctor himself, Yathindra requested all those who had come in contact with him recently to quarantine themselves.

"My corona test reports have come positive. I request all those who had come in contact with me over the last few days to quarantine and take precautions," Yathindra tweeted.

Yathindra, who is 40-years-old, is a first time MLA, representing Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru district.

His father and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah had on Tuesday tested positive for COVID and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

On Siddaramaiah's health, Manipal Hospital said in a statement on Friday that he is clinically stable and is responding to treatment.

"He is comfortable and his appetite has improved.

Our team of experts will continue to monitor him closely," it said.

