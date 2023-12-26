New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that with the increasing availability of information through numerous channels, the significance of authentic and accurate statistics has increased manifold.

The President was addressing the officers of the Indian Statistical Service. Probationers of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, the Indian Revenue Service (customs and indirect taxes), and the Indian Statistical Service called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Addressing the probationers, the president said that public service will give them an opportunity to serve the country while holding important positions in the governance system.

They can contribute immensely in India's development journey through innovative, smart and citizen-centric functioning in their respective domains.

She advised them to remember that their actions and decisions will have an impact on the lives of all the citizens. She said that the integrity, hard work and sincerity that each of them puts into their work will play a huge role in determining the pace of development of our people.

Addressing the officers of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, the President said that they are expected to function as the custodians of public trust and guardians of financial prudence.

They should always adhere to the values of truth, transparency and fairness while making decisions and taking actions.

She said that they should be proud to be part of such an institution, which has strengthened its position in the governance system over the years. It is the duty of young officers like them to carry forward this rich legacy.

Addressing the officers of the Indian Revenue Service (customs and indirect taxes), the President said that they will be entrusted with the task of the administration and collection of several duties and taxes.

In order to perform multifarious tasks with efficiency, they need to be updated about the latest advancements in all fields and also work hand-in-hand with officers of other services and departments.

Addressing the officers of the Indian Statistical Service, the President said that data or statistics form a very important base for all activities ranging from the formulation of policies to analysing the outcomes of programmes and schemes.

There is a need to generate accurate and high-quality data sets using the latest techniques and international standards.

She stated that ISS officers need to use the latest methods from fields like artificial intelligence, Big Data, Data Science and others for compiling official statistics and managing survey operations. (ANI)

