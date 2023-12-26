New Delhi, December 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia and discussed the West Asia crisis amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Israel-Hamas Conflict: PM Narendra Modi Holds ‘Productive’ Talks With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

PM Modi Discusses West Asia Crisis With Saudi Crown Prince

Held a good conversation with my Brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of Strategic Partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views on the West Asia situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2023

