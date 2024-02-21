Gangtok, Feb 21 (PTI) The Indian Army on Wednesday rescued more than 500 tourists stranded at Nathula along the India-China border in Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, an official release said.

"The troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued more than 500 stranded tourists after sudden snowfall in East Sikkim," the army said in the statement.

The Trishakti Corps men rushed to the rescue and provided succour to the stranded tourists, it said.

They were provided with hot meals and prompt medicare, and safe transportation was arranged, the release said.

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, while guarding the borders in Sikkim, always remains prepared to assist the civil administration and the people, it added.

