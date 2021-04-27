Gangtok, Apr 27 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was having mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 today," he said in a brief post on social media.

The 81-year-old Prasad requested everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

Prasad said that he was stable and in home isolation under the supervision of doctors.

The Sikkim governor had received both doses of the Covishield vaccine between March 3 and April 9 this year.

