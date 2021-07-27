Gangtok, Jul 27 (PTI) Sikkim has reported 277 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 25,616, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

With two more patients succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 333.

West Sikkim reported 101 new cases, followed by East Sikkim (98), and South Sikkim (78).

Sikkim at present has 3,075 active cases, while 267 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, and 21,941 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested 1,93,185 samples for COVID-19, including 1,789 in the past 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate and recovery rate stood at 15.5 per cent and 86.5 per cent, respectively.

