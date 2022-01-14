Gangtok, Jan 14 (PTI) Sikkim on Friday reported 385 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 34,030, according to a health department bulletin.

The state had on Thursday recorded 294 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Himalayan state rose to 411, as one more patient succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases is now 1,417, up from 1,063 on January 13.

As many as 31,785 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the state thus far while 417 others have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

East Sikkim logged 277 positive cases in the past 24 hours, followed by 58 in South Sikkim, 41 in West Sikkim, and nine in North Sikkim.

The state tested 1,745 samples for coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to date to 2,89,692.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 22 per cent, up from 17.8 per cent on Thursday.

The daily recovery rate decreased from 96 per cent on Thursday to 94.5 per cent.

