OnePlus has finally introduced the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone and OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones in India at its Winter Edition launch event. OnePlus' latest smartphone offering will be available during Amazon's upcoming Great Republic Day sale 2022, which is slated to commence from January 16, 2022, for prime members. The handset will come in two variants - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. While the former is priced at Rs 42,999, the latter costs Rs 46,999.

The OnePlus 9RT will be available in two colours - Hacker Black and Nano Silver. As a part of the launch offer, customers purchasing the smartphone will receive an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 on select devices. Moreover, they can also get the OnePlus Band for Rs 999 or Wireless Z earbuds at Rs 1,499.

OnePlus 9RT (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

As far as specs are concerned, the OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung's E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Under the hood, it comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Unlike the home market, the Chinese smartphone maker is not offering the 8GB + 256GB variant in India.

Geared to find greatness in everyday. Experience life in fast lane with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 600Hz Sampling Rate and much more with the new #OnePlus9RT5G RCC Early access sale starts on 16th Jan, 12AM. Know more https://t.co/LmWJwNsEtg pic.twitter.com/Ol9AAyTPpI — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 14, 2022

For photography, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The handset gets a 16MP Sony IMX471 snapper upfront with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calling. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery supporting 65W fast charging, which OnePlus calls - Warp Charge 65T. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 11 out of the box.

OnePlus Buds Z2 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Alongside the OnePlus 9RT, the brand also introduced the OnePlus Buds Z2 during the launch event. Priced at Rs 4,999, the TWS earbuds will go on sale on January 18 via the official website, e-commerce marketplaces, OnePlus Experience store and select partner stores. The earbuds come equipped with larger 11mm dynamic drivers and support ANC for sounds up to 40dB. The latency has come down to 94ms to 103ms. In fact, the TWS earphones now get three inbuilt microphones for calling and ANC functionality.

The earbuds have been rated at an IP55 for dust and water resistance. Now, OnePlus Buds Z2's charging case has an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The company claims that the earbuds come with 40mAh batteries that can offer audio playback of up to seven hours. However, the charging case has a 520mAh battery, offering a total battery life of up to 38 hours.

