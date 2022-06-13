Gangtok, Jun 13 (PTI) Sikkim reported one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,181, according to a health department bulletin on Monday.

East Sikkim district reported the lone COVID-19 case.

The Himalayan state now has 12 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,967 persons have recovered from coronavirus and 749 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 453 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The state has so far tested 3,39,752 samples for COVID-19.

