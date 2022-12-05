Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) Popular singer Lucky Ali has alleged that a property owned by him in the city has been encroached upon illegally by a "land mafia" with the help of a woman IAS officer.

The son of the late actor and comedian Mehmood Ali, whose original name is Maqsood Mahmood Ali, has written to Karnataka Director General of Police in this regard and has posted the same on social media sites.

The family of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, who has been named by Ali, has denied the charges.

"I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency. My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached upon illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri they are misusing State resources for their personal gain," Ali said in the post.

Alleging that they are forcibly and illegally coming inside his farm and refusing to show the relevant documents, he said, "My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don't have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years."

Further stating that he wanted to meet the DGP before he left for Dubai, but as he was unavailable, lodged a complaint to the jurisdictional ACP, Ali claimed that he has not had any positive response yet, and his family and small children are alone on the farm.

"I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land...I request your (DGP) help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7. Please help us as I have no choice other than to take this to the public," he added.

Madhusudhan Reddy, who is the brother-in-law of Sindhuri, termed the allegations of Ali, against him and his family members, as "false and baseless".

"In 2012, my father (Narayan Reddy) bought this land from Mansoor Ali, the brother of Maqsood Ali alias Lucky Ali and since then he has been troubling us in various ways. We approached the court in this regard in 2016, which has given the injunction order in our favour and against Lucky Ali," he said in a video statement.

Further stating that three months ago as he lost his father, he came to India from abroad, and on his mother's wish had gone to see the property, Reddy said, "then he (Ali) had threatened us with loaded guns and goons. On that occasion, FIR was filed against him and I'm also going to proceed with contempt of court against him."

Terming Ali calling him and his family a land Mafia as "laughable", he also said, Rohini Sindhuri has nothing to do in this case.

Sindhuri's husband Sudhir Reddy, too, in a statement said, "The present actions of Lucky Ali for posting lies on social media make him fully liable for Civil and Criminal Defamation. I am taking all legal action thereon accordingly."

