Mumbai, December 6: The contribution and importance of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in Indian polity and development can not be overstated. Economist, an educationalist, and the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, for his entire life, fought to remove discrimination, degradation, and deprivation from society. Born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Ambedkar was an avid social reformer who worked tirelessly to incorporate untouchables into mainstream society and uplift their status, he is also known as the father of the Indian Constitution. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022 Mumbai Local Train, BEST Update: Additional Buses and Trains To Run on Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary.

An avid social reformer who worked tirelessly to incorporate untouchables into mainstream society and uplift their status, Dr. Ambedkar was also independent India's first minister of law and justice. For his contribution across the sectors, he was conferred with Bharat Ratna posthumously in the year 1990. On his 66th death anniversary, let's take a look at 10 astonishing facts about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022 Date, History and Significance of the Day To Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Here are some interesting facts about Dr. BR Ambedkar:

Not only Ambedkar was the first Indian to pursue an Economics doctorate degree abroad, he was also the first Ph.D. in Economics and the first double doctorate holder in Economics in South Asia.

Dr. BR Ambedkar had master's degrees in around 64 subjects. The man knew 9 languages and had studied across the world for 21 years.

In the year 1956, he converted to Buddhism. While he was known as a Buddhist, not many know that Baba Sahib was born to a Hindu family belonging to Maharashtra's Mahaar caste.

Waiting for a Visa, a 20-page autobiography is used as a textbook at Columbia University. Ambedkar was the first lawyer to belong to a backward caste.

Reserve Bank of India was conceptualised according to the guidelines presented by Ambedkar to the Hilton Young Commission (also known as Royal Commission on Indian Currency and Finance) in his book, The Problem of the Rupee – Its Origin and Its Solution.

Dr. Ambedkar was instrumental in bringing about several labour reforms. He changed the working hours from 12 hours to 8 hours in the 7th session of the Indian Labour Conference in New Delhi in November 1942.

Dr. BR Ambedkar was the first person to make a painting of Lord Buddha, with his eyes open. Before that, mostly all the idols had their eyes closed, all across the world.

"Mahant Veer Chandramani", a great Buddhist monk who initiated Babasaheb to Buddhism, called him "the modern Buddha of this age".

Dr. Ambedkar handed over the final draft of the constitution to then-President Rajendra Prasad on November 26, 1949. The social reformer died on December 6, 1956, in his sleep shortly after completing the final manuscript of Buddha and His Dhamma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2022 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).