New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) and the Tikri Borders were still closed due to the farmer protests.

"The Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternative routes. Traffic is being diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid the outer ring road from Signature bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, National Highway 44 and Singhu border," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Also Read | MAH CET Results 2020 Declared: Check Scores of BSc-B.Ed, MA, B.Ed and Other Entrance Exams at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The following borders are open to Haryana: Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri National Highway 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

Earlier on Friday, heavy presence of security personnel was seen at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) in the wake of the farmers' Delhi Chalo protest march. Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors.

Also Read | Hate Speech Row: Hyderabad Police Register Case Against Akbaruddin Owaisi, BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the farmers who broke barricades in some places in Haryana.

Meanwhile, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana began arriving at the Nirankari Samagam Ground on the outskirts of the national capital on Saturday for a protest against the new farm laws. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)