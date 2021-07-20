Bengaluru, July 20: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday submitted its report regarding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Jarkiholi's alleged involvement in the sex tape case to the Karnataka High Court.

The case had come to light on March 2, when Kallahalli, a social activist, lodged a complaint with the police demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving the former state minister. Karnataka Sex Tape Scandal: Allegations Against Ramesh Jarkiholi False, He’ll Campaign for Us, Says CM BS Yediyurappa.

"The victim woman was offered a job in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the Minister and his people," Kallahalli had said.

The purported sex tape showed the minister in a compromising position with the woman.

Jarkiholi tendered resignation on March 3 from his post over his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman. Jarkiholi, has, however, denied all allegations and called the videos fake.

