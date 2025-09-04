Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday visited Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the flood-hit Punjab and stated that two central teams are evaluating damage in the state, calling the current situation serious.

Chouhan further assured that the central government is standing firmly with the farmers and the public of the state.

"The situation is serious. Due to floods, the crops are destroyed. 1400 villages are badly affected. The Centre has sent two Central teams to assess the damage. The state government will also conduct an assessment. I have come here at the direction of the Prime Minister. In this difficult time, we stand firmly with the farmers and the public of Punjab," Chouhan told ANI.

The Minister visited flood-affected areas in Amritsar district today and, during the inspection, met the affected people in the area and heard their grievances.

Minister Chouhan also inspected the crops damaged by waterlogging due to continuous heavy rains and talked to farmers.

Due to severe flooding, around 37 lives have been lost due to severe flood in the state, announced the state government on Thursday.

According to the government of Punjab, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur the most affected area, as 324 villages were impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107). As per the government, around 1,75,216 hectares of total cropland have been affected.

But in order to deal with severe floods, the government has stepped up rescue and relief operations across the state. Punjab Police is using drones to deliver relief to flood-hit villages in Amritsar, trying to reach various affected areas like Ajnala. In other parts of the state, evacuation drives were conducted in villages along the Sutlej, where residents were asked to shift to relief camps established by the government.

Meanwhile, authorities today conducted a surprise visit to Derabassi in Mohali to review the emergency preparedness of the local administration.

During the inspection, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal visited several flood-prone localities, including Gulmohar Extension, ATS Meadows, Krishna Enclave, and Gulmohar Society. He interacted with residents and officials to take a firsthand stock of the situation and assess the readiness of the Municipal Council, Derabassi, to respond effectively to any eventuality.

The ADC directed officials to keep all necessary machinery, manpower, and resources on standby for emergency water drainage and rescue operations.

"Timely action can prevent both loss of life and large-scale damage. The administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, is committed to ensuring that every possible step is taken to protect the residents of Derabassi," he assured.

He also emphasised the importance of preventive measures, instructing Executive Officer (EO) Ravneet Singh to maintain and clean all major roads, sewer lines, and drainage channels to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.

"Clogged drains and poor maintenance often worsen the flooding situation. Proper upkeep is crucial in safeguarding low-lying areas," Dhaliwal remarked.

Briefing the ADC, Ravneet Singh said that the Municipal Council had already mapped flood-prone areas and formed dedicated response teams. He added that dewatering pumps and other machinery had been arranged in advance to deal with emergencies.

The surprise visit was aimed not only at reviewing preparedness but also at instilling confidence among local residents that the administration was alert and ready to act at short notice. (ANI)

